Liverpool chiefs may need to move quickly for Xabi Alonso after German journalist’s update

Xabi Alonso is reportedly the preferred option at Liverpool to take over from Jurgen Klopp as manager, although Anfield chiefs may need to ramp up their charm offensive for the Spaniard following a report from one of Germany’s leading football journalists.

On Monday, Raphael Honigstein reported for The Athletic that Bayern Munich are targeting a move for the 42-year-old should they dispense with Thomas Tuchel, who’s coming under increasing pressure after a third straight defeat at the weekend.

It’s understood that, despite public claims to the contrary, the Allianz Arena hierarchy are considering the removal of the former Chelsea boss, and they have the Bayer Leverkusen coach in mind as a prominent candidate.

Alonso would likely be brought in during the summer rather than immediately, even if Bayern sack Tuchel in the meantime, with Hansi Flick thought to have been sounded out about a short-term return to the ailing Bundesliga champions.

After a nine-day period which has seen Bayern fall eight points off Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen and lose the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Lazio, it’d be no great surprise if their ever-demanding board gave Tuchel his P45 sooner rather than later.

Should they duly pursue Alonso to take the reins in the summer, as Honigstein has hinted, Liverpool’s hierarchy may then need to move quickly for the 42-year-old, for fear of being beaten to the punch by the Munich outfit.

The Spaniard has played for both the Reds and Bayern, but hopefully he might view the Anfield managerial job as a safer career move than taking the reins at the Allianz Arena.

Whereas instant success in the form of domestic supremacy and a prolonged Champions League charge would be the minimum requirement in Bavaria, Alonso would almost certainly be afforded greater time and scope to build a long-term project with the Reds (while still being expected to challenge for trophies, of course).

Liverpool fans could be casting a keen eye on what happens with Tuchel in the coming weeks – possibly even days if his team continue to falter – and whether developments in Munich have a bearing on our chances of getting the current Leverkusen boss to take over from Klopp in the summer.

