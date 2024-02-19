(Video) Harvey Elliott’s brilliant gesture to supporter after Brentford victory

It was a mixed day’s work at Brentford with a brilliant performance being marred by injury concerns, although this will provide more opportunities to players like Harvey Elliott.

The midfielder was handed the final 10 minutes against Thomas Frank’s side and he made sure to mark the occasion for one supporter in the stands, after the match.

As he so often does, the 20-year-old passed his shirt to a young fan and this small interaction goes a long way – something the boyhood Red clearly understands himself.

It’s something so small for the players but not everybody does this, making it a very special gesture.

You can watch Elliott giving his shirt to the fans (from 16:56) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

