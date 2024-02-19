(Video) Diogo Jota argues with linesman after Darwin Nunez goal instead of celebrating

After pulling off one of the best assists you’ll wish to see for Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota proceeded to take his frustration out on the linesman – instead of celebrating.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube account, we can see the aftermath of our No.9’s delightful chipped finish.

Dan Cook, the linesman closest to our No.20, seemed to take the brunt of the anger that may have stemmed from a lack of a penalty being given for the Reds after clear holding in the box.

Whatever it was, the Portuguese forward was far from happy and the official certainly found that out pretty quickly.

You can view Jota’s outburst (from 8:48) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

