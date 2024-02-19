(Video) Lovely moment between Jurgen Klopp and Brentford mascots

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool this summer and it’s not just a loss for us but for the whole Premier League as this touching moment at Brentford shows perfectly.

Before our game with Thomas Frank’s side, footage has now been shared of the manager’s interaction with the young mascots and it’s great to see.

It’s easy to say hello, maybe a handshake but to speak with the youngsters is a great gesture and shows how personable the 56-year-old is.

It’s going to be a terrible day for the league as a whole when we see the German leave and small moments like this just make it even more obvious the size of the hole he will leave.

You can watch the video of Klopp (from 5:57) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

