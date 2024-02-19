No surgery required; mixed Jota injury update as cup final is off but ‘worst-case scenario is excluded’ – report

Liverpool fans were left feeling very mixed after a great 4-1 victory over Brentford yet Diogo Jota was one of the unfortunate players to suffer an injury on the day.

An update has now been provided from Record in Portugal: ‘the first assessment does not point to a very serious injury that could jeopardize the rest of the season…

‘The Portuguese international will undergo further tests this Monday, but the worst-case scenario is excluded.

‘Even so, the injury to the cruciate ligaments in his knee is expected to force Diogo Jota to a layoff of around two months… but he could return in time to finish the season and his presence at Euro’2024 is not in question.’

It was shared the day after our game with Thomas Frank’s side that: ‘initial fears that Jota suffered posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury which would end his season if surgery is required’.

This now makes it seem that surgery will not be required and it’s clear that news from our attacker’s home nation has a heavy focus on whether their player will be fit for a tournament this summer.

Missing two months of football for the Reds will see a mid-April return which would set up a comeback in and around the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals – should we get there.

It would mean missing nine Premier League games too, including the massive clash with Manchester City at Anfield and the League Cup final at Wembley against Chelsea.

We can take solace from the fact that Mo Salah returned against the Bees and looked back to his old self, as well as the presence of three other strong attacking options – although we still await confirmation of Darwin Nunez’s fitness.

It’s a terrible time to pick up so many injuries to key players but this campaign has been all about Jurgen Klopp’s fringe players standing up to the test, something we can only hope will continue.

It’s going to be a huge injury update the next time the boss speaks with the media but let’s just keep everything crossed that we get as much positive news as possible.

