Mo Salah injury update provided as Liverpool continue to sweat on squad fitness – report

It was a weekend of on-pitch success and off-field woe as the Reds secured three points but Mo Salah was among the stricken few who seemingly picked up an injury.

Writing for the Liverpool ECHO, Paul Gorst reported: ‘Speaking to Egyptian TV station OnTimeSports, presenter Ahmed Shoubir said: “I have sad news, I learned that Salah suffered an injury at the end of the meeting between Liverpool and Brentford and renewed injury suffered during the camp of the Egyptian national team. Salah unfortunately will not be able to play the next Liverpool Premier League match against Luton Town. This is my information and I hope that the news is not true, but it is largely true.”

‘Salah, as is routine for players who are returning from injuries, will be checked over when the team gathers for training and Klopp will deliver the latest in his Tuesday press conference to preview the visit from Luton.’

READ MORE: ‘Not cruciate damage’: Further Jota fitness updates provided as season-ending injury is avoided – report

It seems that there’s mixed news on our No.11, with it only really being the Egyptian press that has offered any updates at present.

We’ll really just have to wait and see what Jurgen Klopp can say in his pre-Luton press conference, with there being much more than just the Egyptian King that we’re waiting for updates on.

All Liverpool fans are sweating on the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai – all hoping to return for a Wembley cup final.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp’s one-word comment to camera after Brentford victory

It’s far from ideal as we approach a crucial part of the campaign but we can only cross our fingers and hope that the fringe players can continue to impress.

They’ve not let us down yet and so let’s take each game one at a time and try to field the team that has the best chance of winning each match.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment