‘Madness’: Michael Owen says 24-y/o Liverpool player did something ‘insane’ v Brentford

Michael Owen has urged Darwin Nunez to consider opting for simpler finishes to increase his output.

The former Reds striker was analysing the Uruguayan’s ‘insane’ chipped goal against Brentford on X (formerly Twitter).

The TNT Sport pundit did admit that the 24-year-old’s goal was a moment of ‘pure class’.

That finish from Darwin Nunez yesterday was insane. I can’t stop watching it. And I can’t begin to explain how difficult a skill that is. Moving at pace, the ball running away from you, being inside the box with no room for error. Incredible. BUT, it is also further proof that if… — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) February 18, 2024

The Merseysiders went on to secure a 4-1 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium, maintaining top spot in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Forget Salah: One Liverpool player dominated Brentford despite only playing 33 minutes

READ MORE: Thomas Frank says Liverpool did something to Brentford no other team managed for two years

Increased output but not at the total cost of the madness

It may seem a silly thing to say, but we couldn’t bear the thought of Nunez becoming a completely sanitised version of himself.

Becoming consistent with the simple finishes to boost his numbers isn’t something to sniff at.

However, there’s something rather special about watching a player with the cojones to complete that kind of finish with the game level.

He’s not doing poorly either when it comes to goals, with 13 registered and 11 assists in 37 appearances.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!