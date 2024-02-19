Paul Joyce delivers worrying Alisson injury update ahead Carabao Cup final; Man City in doubt

Alisson Becker is one of many Liverpool players that are currently on the treatment table and Paul Joyce has provided a worrying update on our goalkeeper.

Writing for The Times, the northern football correspondent reported: ‘Alisson, the first-choice goalkeeper, would not have started as Caoimhin Kelleher plays the League Cup matches, but the Brazil No 1 is also facing a spell on the sidelines…

‘Alisson suffered a hamstring injury in training on the eve of the Brentford fixture and it remains to be seen whether he will be back before the international break.’

Missing the Carabao Cup final would be bad enough, even if a fully fit Brazilian would have sat out for Caoimhin Kelleher with this being ‘his competition’.

Hearing that a return before the next international break is also a doubt is a worry though, with our clash with Manchester City falling a week before this pause in domestic football.

If we are to have to use our Irish stopper, it could be a perfect opportunity for him to show everyone that a starting position is what our No.62 deserves at Anfield or elsewhere but you can’t question the prestige of his competition.

Our No.1 is arguably the best in the world in his position and missing him for anything more than one match is bad enough, adding on some of the biggest clashes in a quadruple-chasing season is a big worry.

Jurgen Klopp’s injury update before the Luton match could be longer than any normal press conference for other managers but everyone will be eagerly awaiting what he can offer for supporters.

Fingers crossed in the case of the former Roma man that we hear some good news.

