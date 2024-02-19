Mo Salah’s hamstring injury ‘renewed’ and Luton match now in doubt – report

It feels like the bad news won’t stop coming for Liverpool and in his first game back from a hamstring injury, it has been reported that Mo Salah may have picked up a recurrence of the same issue.

As reported by journalist Ahmed Shoubir for Egyptian source Kora Plus on X: ‘I learned that Mohamed Salah’s injury, which he suffered with the Egyptian national team, was renewed at the end of the Liverpool-Brentford match, and he will not be able to play the next match against Luton Town’.

This will be far from ideal for all our fans, especially after seeing Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all leave the pitch with their own concerns against Brentford.

READ MORE: No surgery required; mixed Jota injury update as cup final is off but ‘worst-case scenario is excluded’ – report

With Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara all similarly rushed back and picking up new injuries in their comebacks too – this would be far from a good look for our medical team.

We can take some hope from the fact that it’s unlikely that a source in our No.11’s home nation would get the news before anyone on Merseyside and await official confirmation from the club.

However, with our treatment table nearing full capacity already, seeing another huge name added to the list would be a massive blow.

READ MORE: (Video) “I’ve heard…”: Carragher throws new name into the ring for Liverpool manager job

Not only for the next Premier League at Anfield against Luton Town but also for the upcoming League Cup final with Chelsea at Wembley and the fixtures beyond that too.

We all know that this is Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign and with hopes of a quadruple, it would be so harsh on all of us if the reason we don’t achieve the success we deserve – is because of injuries.

Let’s hope this doesn’t prove true and that we can soon get out of this rut of fitness concerns, rather than it getting any worse.

You can view the Salah injury update via @KoraPlusEG on X:

🚨 شوبير: تجدد إصابة محمد صلاح.. وغيابه عن مباراة ليفربول ولوتون تاون pic.twitter.com/Qifr71lynl — Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) February 18, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment