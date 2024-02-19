(Video) ‘I like him a lot…’ – Jeff Stelling hits back over criticism of Liverpool dynamo

Jeff Stelling has sprung to the defence of one Liverpool player who came in for constructive criticism despite scoring in the 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday.

The Reds were sent on their way to three points by an exquisite finish from Darwin Nunez, who casually lobbed Mark Flekken in the first half at the weekend but still found himself being accused of taking the wrong option by Michael Owen, who advised him to ‘slot, dink or go round’ a goalkeeper in future.

When the ex-Anfield striker’s tweet was read out by Shebahn Aherne on talkSPORT on Monday morning, the former Soccer Saturday host couldn’t believe the 24-year-old was being called out for the manner of his goal against the Bees.

Stelling said in response to Owen’s comments: “He is raining on Nunez’s parade. How could you criticise a man who’s just scored a goal like that? He hasn’t been the most clinical for Liverpool this season but he’s a proper handful…you can’t criticise him for what was a perfect finish.”

The 68-year-old added of Nunez: “I think what [Liverpool fans] like about him is that he gives everything. He absolutely gives everything and I like him a lot. It’s not just down to the goals he scores; it’s the overall contribution to the team. He’s just been absolutely fantastic.”

While Owen did acknowledge that the 24-year-old’s goal on Saturday was ‘pure class’, it just shows that even when the Reds attacker is finishing with aplomb, some pundits still go in on him in a manner that they probably wouldn’t for other players.

Nunez can be culpable of missing chances he should score, but the same is true of Erling Haaland, as he showed on Saturday evening against Chelsea.

Stelling is absolutely right – Liverpool fans know that the Uruguayan’s overall play is hugely valuable to the team, and a return of 13 goals and 11 assists this season isn’t to be sneered at, either.

You can view Stelling’s comments on Nunez below (from 5:50), via talkSPORT on YouTube: