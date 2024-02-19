(Video) What Gravenberch did after Gakpo’s goal was telling

Ryan Gravenberch may well see himself handed more minutes for Liverpool now that our injuries continue to pile up and he made a good impact with his appearance against Brentford.

It was what the midfielder did after Cody Gakpo’s goal though that caught the eye, with the Dutchman quick to mark the contribution of one of his teammates.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series of the club’s YouTube account, we can see the our No.38 immediately pointed to Luis Diaz for his assist for the fourth goal of the day.

It was our No.7’s pass that provided the goal scorer a chance to tie up a well-earned victory amid an injury-filled day.

You can watch Gravenberch’s celebration (from 14:26) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

