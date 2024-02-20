‘He’s out’ – Liverpool’s opponents hit by big injury blow for upcoming clash against the Reds

Injury news has been the bane of Liverpool fans’ lives all season, and particularly in recent days, but it’s not just the Reds who are counting the cost of significant body blows.

Luton Town visit Anfield on Wednesday night deprived of one of their key players, with Rob Edwards confirming that his side’s top scorer Elijah Adebayo will miss the game due to a hamstring problem which also ruled him out of the defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Hatters boss said of the 26-year-old on Tuesday (via Luton Today): “He’s out for tomorrow unfortunately; we’re still not sure how bad it is. He’s going to go and see someone later on this afternoon so we might have a little bit more of an und​erstanding of it then, but he’s feeling it anyway, so he’s not fit for tomorrow.”

Just as Liverpool will sorely miss the firepower of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez tomorrow night, Luton may be hampered by the absence of Adebayo, whose nine Premier League goals this season include a hat-trick against Brighton towards the end of January (Transfermarkt).

It means that Cauley Woodrow is set to lead the line for the Hatters at Anfield, although the Reds would be wise to heed the threat posed by Carlton Morris, who’s struck seven times during the current top-flight campaign (WhoScored).

Edwards’ side are bound to be affected by having to do without their top scorer for an away match against the Premier League leaders, and Jurgen Klopp will have every sympathy with his opposite number, considering the injury pile-up currently afflicting the Merseysiders.

We’re seeing far too many injuries at top-level football nowadays – it certainly isn’t a problem limited solely to Liverpool – and we wish Adebayo well in his recovery. Hopefully he’ll return to action soon for Luton.

