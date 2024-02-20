‘That’s how good he is…’ – Ex-EPL striker insists one Liverpool ace ‘doesn’t get enough credit’

Liverpool have a vastly underrated player in their squad who ought to be receiving senior international recognition.

That’s the view of former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd, who made the claim about Curtis Jones, believing the 23-year-old to be missing out on the credit that his performances deserve.

Speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast, the ex-Blackburn and QPR attacker said: “People sleep on Curtis Jones, he’s important to the way they play. He doesn’t get enough credit. He should be in the England squad, that’s how good he is.”

The performances of Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United have led to a clamour for him to get an England call-up ahead of Euro 2024, and if he’s being deemed worthy of such recognition, then Jones should also be in the frame if he’s available to Gareth Southgate.

The Liverpool midfielder was unfortunately forced out of the 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday, although the Daily Mail’s Dominic King indicated that the 23-year-old shouldn’t be out of action for too long.

The Toxteth native has blossomed into a trusted operator for the Reds this season, featuring in all but one Premier League game for which he’s been available and enjoying a purple patch during the winter when he scored five goals in nine matches (Transfermarkt).

Jones’ passing statistics also highlight his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side, with his success rate of 90.8% the highest of anyone to have started in the top flight for LFC during the current campaign (WhoScored).

The midfielder mightn’t get the appreciation he deserves on a wider scale, but any Liverpool fan would tell you that he’s been magnificent in recent months and a hugely valuable part of the league leaders’ line-up.

