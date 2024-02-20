‘I really like him…’ – David James says 41y/o ‘should be in the mix’ to replace Klopp at Liverpool

David James has suggested that Liverpool should be looking to the Bundesliga for a managerial candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp – but the man he has in mind isn’t Xabi Alonso.

The former Reds goalkeeper was speaking to GGRecon about a range of topics regarding the Merseyside club when he was asked for his ideal choice to take over the reins from the hugely successful incumbent.

The 53-year-old replied: “I’ve already said that Edin Terzic, who I know personally, should be in the mix because of his Borussia Dortmund links, which is obviously similar to Jürgen Klopp.”

James added: “I believe Edin Terzic is a good option and I really like him as a person, but I’m really sure that Liverpool would have a list of three or four candidates.”

Terzic has done a steady job across two managerial spells at Borussia Dortmund, averaging two points per game in his first stint in charge and 1.95 during his current reign (Transfermarkt), along with winning the DFB-Pokal in 2021.

As per Total Football Analysis, the 41-year-old is renowned for his tactical versatility, while his side are known for a relentless pressing style similar to Klopp’s Liverpool. They also utilise the flanks regularly to create attacks, which could play into the wheelhouse of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

However, one potential concern is the lethargy of their build-up play, with BVB standing accused of passing the ball abundantly without any great incision. It’s not a style which’d get the best out of all-action attackers at Anfield like Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Terzic could possibly be worth having on the Reds’ shortlist in case Alonso goes elsewhere or can’t be tempted back to his former club, but the Dortmund boss wouldn’t be as appealing an option as his Bayer Leverkusen counterpart.

If the former West Ham assistant coach is to be Liverpool’s next manager, it’d seem a case of settling for the best available option rather than hiring the man that they truly want as Klopp’s successor.

