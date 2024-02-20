Reliable journalist claims Liverpool are considering one director who could start immediately

In addition to seeking a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are also on the lookout for a new sporting director, and their search could take them to mainland Europe.

The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes reported on Tuesday morning that Frederic Massara is one name under consideration at Anfield.

The former AC Milan director is currently on gardening leave and, in a potential big plus for the Reds, would be available to start straight away. That is significant given that the Merseysiders also need to source a new manager in the coming months.

It’s also noted that the Rossoneri’s owners RedBird Capital have a stake in FSG, which may possibly help to facilitate a swoop for the 55-year-old.

Massara oversaw some very astute acquisitions during his time at Milan, bringing in the likes of Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori and Mike Maignan, all of whom were pivotal to their Serie A triumph two years ago (Football Italia).

He also signed Divock Origi from Liverpool in 2022, although the Merseyside cult hero fared poorly at the San Siro, scoring just twice in 36 games for the Rossoneri (Transfermarkt).

The 55-year-old was culpable for one particularly ill-fated transfer in Italy, with the expensive purchase of Charles De Ketelaere not working out at all (Football Italia).

However, Massara’s overall record at Milan appears quite decent, and his immediate availability could be a huge factor considering the concurrent search for a new manager.

With the news being reported by a reliable Liverpool source in Hughes, it should be intriguing to see if anything further comes of these links as the pursuit of yet another sporting director at Anfield continues.

