Liverpool-linked leader could seek summer exit amid broken relationship with manager – report

One Liverpool-linked player could reportedly seek an exit from his current club in the summer amid a disintegrating relationship with his manager.

German outlet Bild reported that the trust between Thomas Tuchel and Joshua Kimmich is now ‘broken’ after the midfielder vented his fury following Bayern Munich’s defeat to Bochum at the weekend, getting embroiled in a row with assistant coach Zsolt Low.

The report claimed that the 29-year-old was already livid with his manager over being omitted for the recent 3-0 defeat to Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, and the ongoing disharmony has seemingly led to the Germany international considering an exit route from the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

Whether or not Kimmich would have any aspirations to join Liverpool if he were to leave Bayern in the summer is unclear, but the midfielder could be a very astute addition at Anfield if Jurgen Klopp’s successor were to bring him in.

The 29-year-old captained his club in numerous matches earlier in the season and is noted for being a leader on the pitch (Bild), while he boasts more than 450 appearances combined for the Munich giants and his country (Transfermarkt).

Another factor to consider is whether Tuchel himself will be at the Allianz Arena for much longer, with the former Chelsea boss reportedly on the brink of being jettisoned following the Bavarian giants’ recent malaise, which has left them at risk of missing out on the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012.

If the 50-year-old is sacked, Kimmich may be more inclined to remain at Bayern, depending on who’s brought into the club, amid reports that they share Liverpool’s interest in the coveted Xabi Alonso.

The midfielder’s situation in Munich could be one to keep an eye on, particularly if his team continues to falter.

