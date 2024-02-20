(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides three injury updates after devastating blows before and against Brentford

Injury News News
Posted by

Liverpool fans were eagerly awaiting Jurgen Klopp’s injury update ahead of our game with Luton and in three key first-team players, we received some worrying news.

Speaking with the press, the German said: “Not great, definitely not. I would like to sit here and see we have absolutely no issues but obviously we have some.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce’s Mo Salah omission should tell Liverpool fans one thing

“So, not available are obviously Ali, that’s a muscle injury where we don’t know exactly how long it takes but definitely not for the foreseeable time in coming back.

“Then we have Diogo with a knee issue and is ruled out. Curtis, bone/ligament issue, ruled out.

“Then we have the others where we will deal with it day by day.”

READ MORE: Paul Joyce delivers worrying Alisson injury update ahead Carabao Cup final; Man City in doubt

Not only do we then have Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones out for our next match at Anfield, the Carabao Cup final and beyond – there’s also some further unknown concerns for the squad.

It seems that this may be Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez, meaning a late fitness test to see if they can play in the Premier League and then at Wembley.

You can watch Klopp’s updates on Alisson, Jota and Jones (from 2:56) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment

More Stories Alisson Becker Curtis Jones Diogo Jota Jürgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *