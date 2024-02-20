(Video) “You would be surprised”: Klopp makes bold Mac Allister prediction amid tactical tweak

Alexis Mac Allister is a remarkably talented footballer and his ability has been on show in many different ways this season, with Jurgen Klopp pointing one key thing out.

Speaking before our game with Luton, the boss was asked if Wataru Endo’s form can mean the World Cup winner can now play in his ‘more natural’ position in a more attacking role in midfield.

The 56-year-old said: “I don’t know where this comes from, where is a natural position for a player? Footballers nowadays especially can play different positions – there’s absolutely no doubt about it…

“Ask me or him in five years again what is his natural position, maybe you would be surprised.”

It was a gushing vote of confidence for the former Brighton man and it shows how much the boss respects him as a player, no matter what position the 25-year-old plays in.

Whether it’s No.6, No.8, No.10 or wherever we deploy the versatile midfielder, we can be sure he will do a great job for the Reds.

You can view Klopp’s comments on Mac Allister (from 12:08) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

