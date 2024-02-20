(Video) Klopp pleads with Liverpool fans, he ‘needs’ a ‘European’ atmosphere and we ‘must’ provide it

Liverpool fans know how much our team is struggling in terms of injuries at this point of the season and the only thing we can do is support our team, exactly what Jurgen Klopp has requested.

Speaking with the press before our match with Luton, the boss said: “We need Anfield, we need Anfield 100% – it must be a European night in England”.

It’s a simple request and something that us supporters should offer unconditionally but this is a match that will require a lot of effort from everyone to win.

If we want the ultimate success at the end of the campaign then this period could be crucial so let’s all play a part together and back the boys.

You can view Klopp’s comments on the atmosphere (from 2:18) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

