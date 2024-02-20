(Video) ‘I would say no’: Klopp announces that 24-y/o position experiment is all but over

It was a press conference where Jurgen Klopp had more to update supporters with than usual and his comments on one player were interesting.

Speaking about Cody Gakpo, the 56-year-old said: “Cody had a bit of a struggle in-between the seasons which was more my fault, we spoke about ‘can Cody play in a midfield position?’

“Yes he can but in different moments – is it his position? I would say no.”

It would seem that we won’t be seeing the 24-year-old playing in midfield too many more times for the Reds, even with our current fitness concerns.

This should be music to the ears of Bobby Clark and James McConnell, who now have a greater chance of more minutes in their natural position.

You can view Klopp’s comments on Gakpo (from 16:56) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

