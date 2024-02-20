(Video) Liverpool loanee finds the back of the net again; continues to impress

Liverpool fans will be aware how threadbare our squad currently is with the injury concerns in place but one of our loan players may be wishing they were currently at Anfield.

After a loan spell with RB Leipzig and now playing for Hull City, even if we wanted Fabio Carvalho back on Merseyside – we couldn’t have him.

The former Fulham man though found the back of the net against Southampton, a game that Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be watching in preparation for our upcoming FA Cup clash.

Some poor defending presented the chance for the 21-year-old to pull off a decent finish and double the Tigers’ lead, with his second goal in the Championship during this campaign.

You can watch Carvalho’s goal via @CarieKirkp64925 on X:

