(Image) Man City’s laughably low attendance shows why they don’t deserve another title

Manchester City have a team and manager that is enviable by everyone in world football but supporters that are laughably below the level of a top club.

Their match against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium kicked off at 7:30pm and this earlier than usual evening kick-off compiled with bad weather and busy traffic seems to have been reasons used by fans for a low attendance.

However, footage of the empty seats in Manchester far outweigh any reason that a team who is chasing a Premier League title can offer.

Their fanbase isn’t big enough for the stadium or their team, something they continually now struggle to cover up.

You can view the image of the Manchester City fans via @AnfieldSector on X:

Nice to see Man City fans out in numbers tonight! pic.twitter.com/octu4Xvugn — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) February 20, 2024

