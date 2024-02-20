Paul Joyce’s Mo Salah omission should tell Liverpool fans one thing

Liverpool fans are currently sweating on the fitness of many first-team players, including Mo Salah but Paul Joyce has since provided a fitness update.

In his report for The Times, the northern football correspondent gave his insight on what was happening with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Darwin Nunez.

However, there’s a glaring omission of having our Egyptian King within this list and that should provide some comfort to our supporters.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce delivers worrying Alisson injury update ahead Carabao Cup final; Man City in doubt

If it was a real hamstring problem, as has been reported in the Egyptian press, then it would have surely cropped up in the post from the most respected of journalists for the Reds.

As we await Jurgen Klopp’s official confirmation on the entire squad, we can hold some hope that our No.11 should be available for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley and possibly even the Luton game before that.

There’s no guarantee as of yet and reading between the lines doesn’t always provide a correct answer but this should mean that there’s at least one piece of good information coming our way.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment