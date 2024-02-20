(Video) Salah spotted limping as pre-Luton and cup final injuries continue

Liverpool fans won’t need to be reminded that we are currently battling an unprecedented battle with injuries, something that seemingly involves Mo Salah too.

Although Jurgen Klopp neglected to provide an update on our Egyptian King, reports in Egypt suggest that he has suffered a ‘repeat’ of his hamstring injury that ended his AFCON early.

Footage has now been shared of our No.11 leaving the Gtech Community Stadium after the game with Brentford and it seems that the 31-year-old may have been limping.

This will come as a huge worry ahead of both our game with Luton Town at Anfield and that Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

You can watch Salah walking (from 17:55) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

