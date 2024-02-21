‘Sources indicate…’ – Journalist hints at Xabi Alonso preference between Liverpool and Bayern

One reliable journalist has dropped a hint as to whether Xabi Alonso is likelier to opt for Liverpool or Bayern Munich if he’s given a straight choice between two of his former clubs.

The 42-year-old is one of the hottest managerial properties in European football due to his exceptional work at Bayer Leverkusen, transforming them from relegation zone dwellers to eight-point Bundesliga leaders in just 16 months.

Two of the clubs he represented as a player are now on the lookout for new managers, with Jurgen Klopp last month announcing his intention to step away from the Reds at the end of the season and Thomas Tuchel doing likewise in Bavaria on Wednesday morning.

Writing for the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside prior to the latter news being announced, Ben Jacobs hinted at which six-time European Cup-winning outfit Alonso is likelier to prefer.

The journalist outlined: “Bayern’s poor form is not likely to influence the process… even if [Tuchel] is fired, Liverpool feel Alonso prefers a Premier League move should he be offered the job and decide to leave Leverkusen.

“And it is an if, because Leverkusen’s form has been sensational, and they are now eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and still haven’t lost all season.

“Alonso could yet decide to stay and lead Leverkusen in the Champions League next season. But if he goes, sources indicate Bayern is not of as much appeal as Liverpool, even though Alonso is high on the list of potential Tuchel replacements.”

READ MORE: ‘In the coming weeks…’ – Liverpool fans told to ‘expect movement’ on sporting director front

READ MORE: ‘They’ve done it before…’ – Ex-Man City ace drops Liverpool verdict amid Anfield injury crisis

Jacobs has mentioned the potential sting in the tail for both Liverpool and Bayern, namely that Alonso might yet prefer to continue working wonders at Leverkusen even if he lands the Bundesliga title this season.

The journalist also referenced that a managerial role at another of the Spaniard’s former clubs in Real Madrid is set to open up in 2025, so the 42-year-old may ultimately have eyes on replacing Carlo Ancelotti.

Nonetheless, the indications that he’d choose Merseyside over Munich offer renewed hope to Reds fans that, two decades on from joining the club as a player, he could return as manager, taking on the unenviable task of succeeding Klopp.

It may also be helpful that Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes is reportedly being sought by Liverpool (Football Insider), and he may wish to swiftly be reunited with Alonso if he goes to Anfield.

In addition, LFC’s search for Jorg Schmadtke’s replacement is expected to accelerate soon (Jacobs), which could help to get the managerial appointment wrapped up before too long.

The Spaniard’s future is set to be a topic of much discussion for the foreseeable future, but this update from a reliable reporter could still be music to the ears of every Reds fan.

#Ep102 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️