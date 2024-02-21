‘In the coming weeks…’ – Liverpool fans told to ‘expect movement’ on sporting director front

A reliable journalist has indicated that Liverpool fans can ‘expect movement’ sooner rather than later in terms of the club’s search for a new sporting director.

The role is currently vacant at Anfield after Jorg Schmadtke stepped aside following the end of the January transfer window, and the German’s successor will then be involved in appointing Jurgen Klopp’s eventual replacement.

Writing for the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Ben Jacobs outlined that the club plan on finalising the sporting director appointment first before they look towards a new manager, with efforts to the former position set to step up over the next few weeks.

The journalist stated: “Liverpool’s plan is to find a sporting director first, and quickly, then have them input on Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.”

He continued: “Whoever Liverpool appoint, and whatever title they carry, it’s clear they want that senior recruitment executive in first, and as soon as possible.

“Now the January window is shut, I expect movement in the coming weeks on that front. That then gives them plenty of time to then line up a replacement for Klopp before the season ends. Liverpool always have a plan, so there will be no panic about getting the right manager and sporting director in.”

A role as integral as the sporting director at Liverpool isn’t one to be decided frivolously, with due process needing to be undertaken in order to identify the right candidate for such a vital position, but Reds fans must be relieved to hear that the search for Schmadtke’s successor is likely to accelerate soon.

There have been links to names such as Simon Rolfes, Frederic Massara and Tim Steidten in recent days, but whoever is eventually selected for the job, at least the process of hiring Klopp’s replacement can then step up a gear.

Let’s also hope that, with three changes in the sporting director hotseat over the past two years at Anfield, the next holder of that post will remain in situ for a prolonged period, so as to bring a sense of stability following the brief reigns of Julian Ward and Schmadtke.

It seems from Jacobs’ update that we mightn’t be too far away from finding out who’ll be given the task of overseeing the first transfer window under the new manager, who’ll have enormous shoes to fill after the memorable Klopp era at Liverpool.

