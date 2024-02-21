(Video) Carragher, Henry and Richards debate who will win the Premier League

It’s a dramatic three-horse race for the Premier League title and Liverpool fans will be hoping that we can claim the ultimate prize, something Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards have been discussing.

Speaking on CBS Sports, the trio all spoke about how each club can win the league and for our former defender it hinged on one key thing – who can beat Manchester City.

With Pep Guardiola’s side playing ourselves and Arsenal in the title run-in, it feels like the winners of these games stand a huge chance.

There’s a long way to go and our current injury crisis could seriously hamper our chances but with this being Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign, it would be foolhardy to rule us out.

You can watch Carragher, Henry and Richards’s comments via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube:

