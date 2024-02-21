(Video) Luis Diaz’s dad’s reaction to his son’s goal will warm the heart of every Liverpool fan

Luis Diaz’s father has been a regular presence at Liverpool games in recent months ever since his kidnapping ordeal in his native Colombia last autumn, and he once again got to see his son find the net for the Reds against Luton tonight.

The forward had netted a stoppage time equaliser in the reverse fixture in November, when Diaz senior was still in captivity, but thankfully there was no such poignant backdrop to the 27-year-old’s latest strike against the Hatters.

The Colombian’s goal made it 3-1 on the night at Anfield, and the cameras picked out his dad in the stands, high-fiving those around him and celebrating with a joyous and heartwarming fist pump not unlike those unleashed by Jurgen Klopp immediately after the full-time whistle.

Long may we see Lucho’s father enjoying his son’s goals firsthand!

You can view the clip of Diaz’s dad celebrating below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @centregoals on X (formerly Twitter):