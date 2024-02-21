(Video) Everton defender selects Liverpool stalwart as toughest opponent he’s faced

Liverpool and Everton used to have a rivalry that was described as the friendly derby but this has progressed over the years to a nastier relationship, though sometimes mutual respect can still shine through.

Speaking with Sky Sports about his fiercest opponents, Vitalii Mykolenko said about Mo Salah: “He’s going with the ball really fast and he’s going straight, direct to you and it’s scary for me and for other defenders.”

It’s great to see that the full-back clearly respects our Egyptian King and the fact that the Blue is scared of our man is something we can all enjoy reading.

The Ukrainian will not be alone in fearing playing against our No.11 and long may his reign of terror continue.

You can watch Mykolenko’s comments on Salah (from 0:35) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

