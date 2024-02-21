‘Still the favourite’: Jan Aage Fjortoft weighs in on Liverpool-Alonso-Bayern triangle

Jan Aage Fjortoft has weighed in on the Xabi Alonso managerial debate, suggesting that Leverkusen are still in with a shout of holding on to their head coach.

News of Thomas Tuchel’s upcoming summer departure at Bayern Munich added the Bavarians to the mix of clubs keeping a watching brief on the Spaniard.

Former club Liverpool are understood to be especially keen on the 42-year-old’s services ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s planned exit.

Could Leverkusen hold on to Alonso?

We shouldn’t rule out the possibility! The ex-Real Madrid star has managed to take a club floating around the relegation zone in Germany to the top of the table.

They won every game in their Europa League group stage, have an eight-point lead over Bayern Munich and are still competing for the DFB Pokal.

There’s a world in which Alonso helps Leverkusen win all three pieces of silverware on the table. Who knows then what he’ll be thinking about his future!

It goes without saying that a return to familiar territory at Liverpool, of course, will remain a very appealing option.

