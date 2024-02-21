(Video) “My life is better than yours”: Guardiola’s cocky comment will rile many

Liverpool fans could not be more in love with Jurgen Klopp and as well as being a great football manager – he’s a top person too, something that can’t always be said about Pep Guardiola.

In an outburst to the press after watching his side beat Brentford, the Spaniard said that he would never want to be a journalist and after being called out for the remark – he said: “I’m a manager, my life is better than yours.”

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher, Henry and Richards debate who will win the Premier League

It really showed the arrogance of the 53-year-old and will make many of our supporters dislike him even more.

You can buy many things in life but you can’t buy class and manners.

You can watch Guardiola’s comments via @HaytersTV on X:

Reporter: What’s wrong with being a journalist? 🤨 Pep: I’m a manager, my life is better than yours so… 😂 🔗 https://t.co/nwuXWamNhx pic.twitter.com/lgsuNczK9m — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) February 20, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment