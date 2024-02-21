(Video) Harvey Elliott marks 100th Liverpool appearance with tidy finish to make it 4-1

Harvey Elliott marked his 100th Liverpool appearance with his eighth goal for the club, rounding off an emphatic second half comeback against Luton.

The Reds trailed 1-0 at the interval but had turned it around to lead 3-1 by the time the 20-year-old capped his century of games in style in stoppage time.

After Cody Gakpo’s path to goal was thwarted by a sliding tackle, the ball rolled for LFC’s number 19 to sweep it neatly into the top corner of the Hatters’ net and add to the delight of the home fans at Anfield.

A perfect round-off to a hugely satisfying second half for Liverpool after the early scare from the visitors!

You can view Elliott’s goal below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @centregoals on X: