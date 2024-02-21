Paul Joyce: Major injury blow as two more join Liverpool’s ‘ever-expanding injury list’

It feels like we can’t escape the bad news at the moment and now another two players are on Liverpool’s injury list ahead of our game with Luton and the Carabao Cup final, as confirmed by Paul Joyce.

Writing for The Times, the northern football correspondent reported: ‘Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez are the latest additions to Liverpool’s ever-expanding injury list…

‘Both forwards are serious doubts for Wednesday’s Premier League game at home to Luton Town and will have to be continually assessed in the build-up to Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Chelsea.’

This is a real blow ahead of our match at Anfield in the Premier League, as we now only have Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo as senior first-team attacking options.

We may well see Harvey Elliott join a front three, or Jurgen Klopp may be forced to play full-backs out of position if he feels the academy options are not yet ready for the step up.

This is a headache that may last longer than playing the newly promoted side though and with the red half of Merseyside preparing a trip down to Wembley, missing Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez would be a huge worry.

The boss has already confirmed that Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker will miss the final and we await updates on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It’s a problem that is near to spiraling out of control and everyone is going to have to dig in for the next few weeks, as we hope to nurse the stricken players back to full health whilst hoping for no further bad luck.

