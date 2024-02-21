(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher on how he can use Alisson injury as a ‘positive’

Liverpool fans will be well aware that we’re in the midst of an injury crisis but this provides opportunities and Caoimhin Kelleher could be one of the biggest winners.

Speaking with NBC, the ‘keeper said: “Obviously, the last few weeks getting a run in the team, it’s been positive for me and it’s a chance to get myself in a good rhythm and try to help the team get some more wins.”

We all know that Alisson Becker is arguably the best goalkeeper in world football and is almost irreplaceable but in the Irish international – we have an able deputy.

Let’s hope he can continue to thrive in the coming weeks and that the 25-year-old can have a big impact on our possible success in this campaign.

You can view Kelleher’s comments (from 0:51) via NBC Sports on YouTube:

