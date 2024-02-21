(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher explains how Liverpool icon has instilled ‘confidence’ and ‘belief’

Caoimhin Kelleher is set for a spell as our first-choice goalkeeper and that will provide him the opportunity to show everyone what he’s made of, though one Liverpool man has always believed in him.

Speaking with NBC Sport, the goalkeeper spoke about Jurgen Klopp: “He’s always been kind of a positive figure for me and always instills such confidence in me that I’ve always kept, that belief in myself, so he’s really given me a lot of belief.”

As we edge closer to the devastating loss that will be the German departing Anfield, it’s no surprise to hear that our players can’t help but praise him.

The best way to reward the boss is with silverware and success, something we all hope will fill his final days as a Red.

You can watch Kelleher’s comments on Klopp (from 6:05) via NBC Sports on YouTube:

