Klopp names characteristic of Liverpool team he saw against Brentford that will be needed against Luton

It’s turning into a huge game for Liverpool against Luton Town and after sending a message to supporters, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about our current misfortune with injuries.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), the boss said: ‘Since I first arrived at Liverpool, we have not had an easy way presented to us. Reacting to challenges and problems is part and parcel of being at this club. But no matter what the situation, our shared obligation is to go for it and this has to be our aim again tonight…

‘We took the knocks [against Brentford] – more than we would ever like – and still found a way. This is a characteristic of Liverpool as a club and as a city and right now it is one that we are going to need in abundance.’

The season after the Reds clinched the Premier League title, we saw a defensive crisis that led to a centre-back partnership that we had never expected to see on the pitch together.

Although we are now not fully having to scrape from the bottom of the academy barrel, this current fitness nightmare does feel somewhat similar.

We achieved our aims in that campaign and now the Reds have much bigger targets but this sense of togetherness and a feeling of misfortune can rally the available options together.

Add with that a night under the lights at Anfield, then there’s no reason we can’t turn something negative into a positive.

Let’s hope that the players can listen to their manager and find a way to win.

