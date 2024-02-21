Jurgen Klopp could potentially hand senior Liverpool debuts to two players tonight

Jurgen Klopp could potentially give a first-team debut to two Liverpool players against Luton Town on Wednesday night.

With the Reds currently beset by injuries, the manager has called upon several academy talents to take their place among the substitutes, with a couple of those in reserve having yet to play a senior match for the club.

When the team news was confirmed an hour before kick-off, the starting line-up showed five changes (three enforced) from the win at Brentford on Saturday, although a scan of the subs’ bench threw up some names who may be unfamiliar to those of a non-LFC persuasion.

Trey Nyoni has been included in a handful of matchday squads for Liverpool this season – against Brentford (Premier League), Arsenal (FA Cup) and Fulham (Carabao Cup) – although the 16-year-old wasn’t introduced in any of those matches. He’s among the substitutes against Luton.

Joining him on the bench is Jayden Danns, who features in a senior matchday squad for the very first time in his career as a reward for his outstanding form at underage level, with 16 goals in as many appearances (Transfermarkt).

Given the importance of tonight’s match and the complete absence of first-team experience for both players, it’s unlikely that either will be brought on unless we get to the final few minutes with a comfortable enough lead for Klopp to feel that they could be given a brief runout.

Nonetheless, it speaks volumes of the two teenagers’ potential that, even allowing for the injury crisis depriving us of numerous senior stalwarts, they’d be entrusted with a place among the substitutes for a Premier League match despite a combined age of just 34.

