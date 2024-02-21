‘Had a word…’ – One first-half moment had Jurgen Klopp letting rip at Liverpool fans at Anfield

A hugely frustrating first half for Liverpool tonight was summed up by Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to some supporters in his vicinity at Anfield.

Shortly before half-time, with the Reds trailing 0-1 against Luton, Harvey Elliott attempted to slip a pass through to Luis Diaz, but the 20-year-old overhit the ball and it rolled out harmlessly for a goal kick.

That sloppy moment led to audible groans from many fans in attendance, and the crowd’s response clearly irritated the manager, who turned around and roared angrily at some supporters behind him.

The reaction was noted by journalist Ian Doyle, who tweeted: “Klopp just turned and had a word with some fans to stop moaning. I don’t blame him. This is not the support he had demanded. #LFC need backing not bemoaning. Poor from so many inside Anfield right now.”

Klopp just turned and had a word with some fans to stop moaning. I don't blame him. This is not the support he had demanded. #LFC need backing not bemoaning. Poor from so many inside Anfield right now — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 21, 2024

READ MORE: (Video) Caoimhin Kelleher explains how Liverpool icon has instilled ‘confidence’ and ‘belief’

READ MORE: ‘Sources indicate…’ – Journalist hints at Xabi Alonso preference between Liverpool and Bayern

With Liverpool having plenty of possession but being wasteful in the final third, it’s understandable that fans would be frustrated by missed opportunities such as Elliott’s overhit pass towards Diaz.

However, as Doyle pointed out, the Reds need the Anfield crowd firmly behind them during this period of adversity with so many players injured and no margin for error in the Premier League title race.

It’s still only half-time at the time of writing, so the home side could well turn it around and claim another victory, but in moments like this, both players and fans need to do their bit to help the team.

Liverpool have to be sharper and more ruthless after the interval, while the supporters must show those in red on the pitch that they’re behind them every step of the way in the pursuit of domestic glory.

#Ep102 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️