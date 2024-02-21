Jurgen Klopp sends passionate message to Liverpool supporters ahead of Luton clash

Some may think that a game against Luton Town at Anfield would be one of the easiest fixtures in the campaign but in the midst of an injury crisis, Jurgen Klopp has sent supporters a rallying cry.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), the boss said: “As ever, a big part of this is the supporters. I cannot emphasise enough how much we will need you in the situation that we are in.

“We will not feel sorry for ourselves with the problems that we have at the moment – this is not allowed – but it would not be too logical if we did not acknowledge that they exist and it is clearly a time when pulling together would not be unhelpful.”

READ MORE: The six teenagers that Jurgen Klopp could call upon in Luton crisis – Paul Joyce

Although the German is always an advocate for trying to ensure that a good atmosphere is within the stadium, this seems like more of a plea than many we have seen before.

The players are going to have to dig in as we battle a huge crisis of injured players and that means some inexperienced options will be on the pitch.

In his press conference, the 56-year-old asked for a European atmosphere and we owe it to this quadruple-chasing side to offer that for them.

READ MORE: International manager confirms Liverpool’s worst injury fears ahead of title clash – report

This is the final season we will have our boss on the sideline and in a week where we could win our first piece of silverware too, we owe it to him to do as he says.

If you’re lucky enough to be inside the stadium then be loud, proud and help ensure the Reds remain top of the league after the full-time whistle.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment