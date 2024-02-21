Liverpool eyeing sporting director who could help stave off Bayern interest in Xabi Alonso

News that Thomas Tuchel will be departing Bayern Munich this summer may have inspired a few worried glances amongst Liverpool fans.

Reliable reports coming out of Germany have certainly made clear that the Bavarians will be after the Reds’ managerial frontrunner in Xabi Alonso.

BILD Sport’s Christian Falk reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the incumbent German champions will ‘try to hijack’ a deal for the Spanish head coach.

Whether they succeed in that mission remains to be seen, particularly given the comparatively unstable nature behind the scenes by comparison to the Anfield-based outfit.

In the meantime, the Reds will be hoping to present a starkly different image of unity by potentially securing a first piece of major silverware this weekend.

How could Liverpool look to increase their chances?

We’d argue that Liverpool, in comparison to Bayern, is the far more appealing option of the two.

The weight of expectation on the head coach role at Munich is enough to crack any young manager. Indeed, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Julian Nagelsmann, once perceived to be the brightest of all young coaches in Germany, was left in tatters by his time with Der FCB.

Perhaps, Alonso would thrive where both Tuchel and his predecessor have evidently failed. That will be the argument Jan-Christian Dreesen and Co. will hope to put forward at any rate.

The Reds, however, may have a secret ace up their sleeve, should one be required, to convince our former midfielder to turn the other cheek.

Football Insider now reports that we’re looking to bring current Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes to Merseyside.

Such a move, if we are indeed to take this claim at more than face value, would surely help Alonso feel comfortable with the prospect of switching to the Premier League.

Greater resources at Bayern… but…

Bayern can, of course, argue that they will have the most resources by comparison to the rest of the Bundesliga.

Liverpool, however, have to compete with the riches present at Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

As we’ve seen in recent years, however, a wealth of resources does not necessarily guarantee success. The fact that a Champions League-winning manager in Thomas Tuchel has struggled to keep the Bavarians competitive with Leverkusen should certainly suggest as much.

It’s a far from simple job and could be far too much pressure to chew on for a budding coach like Alonso.

