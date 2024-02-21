Liverpool hopes of stealing attacking monster with 39 g/a diminishing ahead of Klopp exit – report

It seems the height of unlikeliness, yet one report now suggests that Liverpool remain in with a slim chance of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer.

French outlet le10sport now claims that Jurgen Klopp has an ‘excellent relationship’ with the World Cup winner.

The publication does, however, acknowledge that the Reds’ chances are rapidly shrinking ahead of the German’s impending departure at the end of the season.

The former Mainz boss is set to cut short his current contract at Anfield (initially set to expire in the summer of 2026) along with his inner circle of Vitor Matos, Pete Krawietz and Pep Lijnders.

Meanwhile, it’s not all bad news for Liverpool supporters. Amazingly, those hoping to see the club potentially lift some silverware this season can still go and buy Carabao Cup Final Tickets ahead of the weekend tie with Chelsea.

READ MORE: ‘Madness’: Michael Owen says 24-y/o Liverpool player did something ‘insane’ v Brentford

READ MORE: Forget Salah: One Liverpool player dominated Brentford despite only playing 33 minutes

So, you’re saying there’s a chance…

When we say slim we mean a wafer-thin chance of Liverpool beating out interest from Real Madrid this summer.

Los Blancos have already submitted terms to the former Monaco hitman – currently on 39 goals and assists this term – and it’s widely expected that the 25-year-old will sign on the dotted line.

Ibrahima Konate has already heavily hinted as much about his international teammate, openly laughing off speculation linking his club with a move for the PSG top goalscorer.

Put simply: It’s just not going to happen. Certainly not at the wages the Frenchman is demanding from any interested party.

Mo Salah’s future

Is that a concern with Mo Salah’s future still up in the air? Perhaps.

That said, it would be foolish of us to suggest that the club is incapable of sourcing young talent to fill any potential gap that may arise in this squad.

You’re never going to find a like-for-like to replace our No.11 should the worst come to pass and he departs for Saudi Arabia in the summer, of course. Not even Mbappe could fill his boots perfectly.

Ideally, though, even with a new head coach tagging in for Klopp at the end of the season, we’d hope the Egyptian would be excited enough about the new project to commit another season to Liverpool.

It’s a lot of ifs, buts and maybes until our next sporting director and manager are confirmed. Don’t rule out the possibility of our top scorer staying another season just yet.

Liverpool are blessed with forward talent

Don’t get us wrong, Mbappe is one hell of an attacking talent, but we’d be remiss not to hand out praise to our own stacked forward line.

Between Salah, Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo, we’ve amassed 100 goal contributions in 160 games played (across all competitions) this season.

We’re not doing poorly when it comes to goal and creative threat, are we?

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!