Quansah starts among 5 changes, new name on the bench – Confirmed Liverpool team news v Luton

Liverpool will seek to extend their lead at the Premier League summit to four points, and keep momentum going ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, when they welcome Luton Town to Anfield in the Premier League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side convincingly dispatched Brentford last time out but that 4-1 win came at a cost, with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all forced off before the start of the second half, joining a lengthy injury list which already included Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai, among others.

With tonight’s fixture the second of nine games in a 30-day period for the Reds, the manager will need to keep the bigger picture in mind when selecting a starting line-up which he feels will also be strong enough to secure three points and keep Manchester City and Arsenal at bay in the title race.

Liverpool team news v Luton

Klopp makes five changes to Liverpool’s starting XI from the win at Brentford on Saturday.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in line for a prolonged run of starts in Alisson’s absence, while ahead of him there are two changes to the back four. Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez come in to afford Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson a rest, possibly with Sunday’s trip to Wembley in mind.

Jones’ injury leaves a vacancy in midfield which is filled by Ryan Gravenberch, who slots in alongside Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister.

In attack, Luis Diaz starts again on the left, with Cody Gakpo coming in to lead the line in place of Nunez. Harvey Elliott comes in on the right flank, getting the nod in that position with Mo Salah ruled out.

There’s a first-ever senior matchday squad inclusion for Jayden Danns, with Trey Nyoni and Kaide Gordon also among the youngsters on the substitutes’ bench.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):