International manager confirms Liverpool’s worst injury fears ahead of title clash – report

It’s been a horrendous week of news for Liverpool and the injury blows won’t stop coming with yet more worrying updates being provided.

As reported by Fred Caldeira from TNT Sports Brasil on X (translated): ‘An important point for Liverpool, Wolves and Brighton from the interview with Dorival Júnior that I did for@TNTSportsBR: he says that the injuries to Alisson, Matheus Cunha and João Pedro remove them from the options for being called up for the games against England and Spain.’

Seeing that Alisson Becker is now seemingly out for three games in the Premier League, including against Manchester City in what already looks like a title decider, it’s a big worry.

Injuries provide opportunities though and Caoimhin Kelleher will now know that he has the chance to stamp his mark down as our first choice stopper for the next few weeks.

With matches against Luton and Nottingham Forest preceding the clash with Pep Guardiola’s side and, if we get through to the next round of the FA Cup, only Brighton coming at the end of March – it’s not the worst fixtures we could have had in the league.

If the Irish international knows he has a run of games, then he should feel confident that he has time to show everyone what he can do.

We really could have done without losing the Brazilian though and now we can only cross fingers in the hope of a return for the many stricken players we have.

It’s time for our squad options to show up and help us keep a quadruple charge alive.

Um ponto importante para Liverpool, Wolves e Brighton da entrevista com Dorival Júnior que fiz para a @TNTSportsBR: ele diz que as lesões de Alisson, Matheus Cunha e João Pedro os retira das opções para a convocação aos jogos contra Inglaterra e Espanha. — Fred Caldeira (@fredcaldeira) February 20, 2024

