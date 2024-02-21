(Video) Luis Diaz leaves ex-Man Utd defender static to extend Liverpool’s lead at Anfield

Patience paid off for Luis Diaz at Anfield tonight, with the Colombian having several shots thwarted before eventually finding a way past Thomas Kaminski.

The 27-year-old had six attempts without scoring in the first half as the Reds trailed 1-0 at the interval, but quickfire goals from Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo swung the match in the home side’s favour shortly before the hour mark.

Diaz then extended our lead in the 71st minute as he got on the end of Andy Robertson’s knockdown before accelerating past Teden Mengi, with the ex-Manchester United defender left rooted to the spot as he watched Liverpool’s number 7 fire past the Hatters goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

If at first you don’t succeed, try and try and try again!

You can view Diaz’s goal below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @centregoals on X: