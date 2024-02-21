(Video) Jamie Carragher was unflinching in the face of Micah Richards’ taunts over Luton goal

Micah Richards taunted Jamie Carragher after Luton took an early lead against Liverpool tonight, but the latter would ultimately have the last laugh.

The two pundits were on duty for CBS Sports when, during the build-up to the match they were covering, news filtered through of Chiedozie Ogbene firing the Hatters in front at Anfield.

The former Manchester City defender wasted no time in rubbing it in Carra’s face, with the Scouser outwardly unflinching as he absorbed Richards’ gloating, even though he must’ve been fuming inside.

Thankfully, Carragher would end the night by far the happier of the pair as Liverpool came from behind to record a second successive 4-1 victory, which leaves them four points clear at the Premier League summit tonight.

You can view the clip of Richards and Carra below, via @CBSSportsGolazo on X (formerly Twitter):