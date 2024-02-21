(Video) Double Dutch in quick succession as Van Dijk and Gakpo spark quick Liverpool turnaround

Liverpool were given a helpful dose of double Dutch in no time at all as they launched a quick turnaround in the early minutes of the second half against Luton.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Virgil van Dijk headed the Reds level in the 56th minute as he rammed the ball past Thomas Kaminski from Alexis Mac Allister’s corner.

The celebrations from the equaliser had barely died down by the time the Argentina midfielder hooked a cross into the penalty area for Cody Gakpo to head the ball to the Kop and turn the scoreline on its head in the space of roughly 100 seconds.

Liverpool have become accustomed to retrieving losing positions to emerge victorious this season, but none of their turnarounds had been quite as rapid as this one tonight!

You can view the goals from Van Dijk and Gakpo below:

