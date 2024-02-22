‘Right now…’ – Xabi Alonso publicly addresses Liverpool manager speculation

Xabi Alonso has spoken out about the ongoing rumours linking him with the upcoming managerial vacancies at both Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

With Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel leaving their respective posts at the end of this season, two of the Spaniard’s former clubs are on the lookout for a new manager. They reportedly have the Bayer Leverkusen boss in their sights, with both having made contact with the Bundesliga leaders to that effect.

However, publicly at least, the 42-year-old is distancing himself from any such speculation, reiterating his commitment to his current employers.

In quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano on X, Alonso said: “Bayern, Liverpool? I have nothing new to say. Right now I’m Bayer Leverkusen coach and that’s certain. Regarding the future, I have nothing new to say. Call received from Bayern? That’s only hypothetical. Again, I have nothing new to say.”

It comes as no surprise that Alonso is refusing to get drawn into any of the speculation regarding his future, particularly with his Leverkusen side on course to win a first-ever Bundesliga title, which ironically would come at the expense of Tuchel’s Bayern.

Privately he may well be tempted by the reported interest from two of the biggest clubs in world football, particularly when he’s played for both, but in public he’s proving to be every bit as professional and dignified a manager as he was during his playing days.

There have been conflicting reports of late as to whether the 42-year-old would prefer to take over on Merseyside or in Munich, and it’s likely to be some time before we get a definite answer either way.

It’s now been nearly a month since Klopp confirmed that he’d be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season and we’re still no nearer to finding out who’ll have the unenviable task of succeeding him, although Alonso still seems the firm favourite despite his latest comments.

We can only watch and wait as the manager search continues throughout the spring.

