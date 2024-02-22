(Video) What Liverpool fans did during 62nd minute at Anfield backs up Rob Edwards’ glowing praise

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t best pleased with some Liverpool fans near him during the first half at Anfield on Wednesday night, but the near-60,000 in attendance gave the manager what he’d have wanted after the interval.

Indeed, such was the raucousness inside the stadium during the second half that Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted his players would’ve found it hard to even hear themselves think, never mind him trying to impart instructions to them.

One clip doing the rounds on social media showcased the Reds’ iconic home at its finest during the 62nd minute of last night’s match.

During a period of Liverpool possession shortly after the quickfire double from Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead, there was a deafening rendition of ‘Allez Allez Allez’ from the home fans.

The sheer intensity of it must be the envy of rival clubs’ supporters who could only dream of such noise at their team’s stadium in such moments.

You can view the clip of Anfield in full voice below, via @Redfellas_ on X (formerly Twitter):