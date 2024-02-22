(Video) What Bradley did to Elliott at full-time says everything about Klopp’s Liverpool

It was a scary first half against Luton Town that turned into a dream second and in Conor Bradley and Harvey Elliott, Liverpool have two young and talented players.

As the full-time whistle blew, our No.19 fell to the floor in exhaustion and his Northern Irish international ran over to pick him up.

READ MORE: (Video) Caoimhin Kelleher explains how Liverpool icon has instilled ‘confidence’ and ‘belief’

Jarell Quansah was quickly on the scene too and it shows the togetherness within the dressing room, something which is very much needed at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp has built a squad where even those who are in the academy or on the fringes of the first-team, feel part of his plan and this is what got us over the line against the Hatters.

You can view the video of Elliott, Bradley and Quansah via @whereissafwan on X:

Harvey dropped fatigued, Bradley and Quansah helping him up Our academy boys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4rFaEJldQB — Safwan (@whereissafwan) February 21, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment