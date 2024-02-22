‘Not convinced’ – Chris Sutton has predicted who will win League Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea

Chris Sutton has admitted he was tempted to back Chelsea to win Sunday’s League Cup final at Wembley following their decent performance against Manchester City recently but believes Liverpool will just about have too much for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The Reds are going to be without a number of key players for the trip to the national stadium, just as they were for last night’s 4-1 defeat of Luton Town at Anfield, and although Jurgen Klopp’s side thrashed Chelsea on Merseyside last month but Sutton is expecting a much tighter affair this time around.

Klopp and Co. are sweating on the fitness of Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez after the pair missed the clash with the Hatters but the former Premier League striker reckons Liverpool will pick up their 10th League Cup trophy on Sunday.

“I was at Anfield a few weeks ago, when Liverpool absolutely thrashed Chelsea 4-1. To say it was a demolition does not do it justice,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“It was billed then as a dress rehearsal for this final and, when I was thinking about it afterwards, I just thought there is no way you would give the Blues any chance whatsoever based on what happened in that game.

“But then you see Chelsea hold Manchester City last weekend, when they almost held on at 1-0 and, with better finishing, had the chances to go further in front.

“Meanwhile, with Liverpool, there are injury doubts over so many of their forwards, including Mohamed Salah. Is he fit, or not? We don’t know.

“Liverpool were woeful in the first half against Luton on Wednesday, then wonderful after the break. We will have to wait and see which Liverpool turn up, but the same can obviously be said about Chelsea.

“So, the question is whether I am going to end up being hoodwinked by that display against City, or whether the tide really is about to turn for Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“I am not convinced that the latter is the case. As I said at the very start, I was tempted to go with Chelsea… but I have talked myself out of it.

“Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool after extra-time.”

We wiped the floor with Chelsea last month in what was arguably our best performance of the season so far.

Klopp and his players will be aware that Sunday’s game will be very different, however.

Pochettino’s side appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks and will fancy their chances with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota already ruled out through injury for Liverpool.

Last night’s second half performance was encouraging for the Reds, however, and a number of players will be representing the Reds at Anfield for the first time this weekend and will be eager to impress.

Let’s hope we can get the job done and return back to Merseyside with more silverware!

